Tauranga CBD could see five-storey apartment development

An artist's impression of the views from the brand new Luxridge Apartments. Photo / Supplied

A five-storey luxury apartment development is being planned for Tauranga's CBD.

The Bay of Plenty Times can reveal details about the brand new Luxridge Apartments that is being planned for 1-3 Selwyn St.

Selwyn St Luxury Apartments has bought the land for a proposed five-storey development, including 23 luxury apartments.

Kelly Cotter, who is part of the development team with wife Dina Cotter, said the development was in the design concept stage.

He hoped construction would begin in May/June 2021 after gaining resource consent with the development estimated to be completed by July 2022.

Cotter said it was a premium site with "spectacular views" towards Mount Maunganui that was crying out for this type of development.

The development had a focus on luxury, spacious apartments with large decking areas to make use of the water and city views.

He said there had so far been a lot of interest in the apartments through word of mouth expressions of interest.

"We're really encouraged by the early discussions," he said.

Market research suggested inner-city living in Tauranga had been popular with buyers in the Golden Triangle - Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga - including young professionals, he said.

"We think high-density apartments built in and around the CBD is what's going to be a major positive in revitalising the CBD.

"People want to be able to walk to work or events, restaurants, movies, art galleries. All of those businesses will benefit tremendously if we have more people living in and around the CBD."

Rob Gartshore, who is also part of the development team, said inner-city living allowed people to be able to live within a city, which is crucial to stemming the urban growth Tauranga has been exposed to for the past 10-15 years.

"We simply can't keep pushing the boundaries of the city limits."

Gartshore said there was a demand for higher-end larger apartments and a development this size was needed for the many returning ex-pats and people relocating to Tauranga for a better lifestyle.

"We need to cater for that," he said.

"The previous population of the town is changing. We have a lot of young families enjoying Pāpāmoa and Western Bay and we've got younger professionals coming home and looking to reengage with Tauranga.

"It is a sign of the times where Tauranga's demographic has changed dramatically."

The official launch date will be on December 10.