"There were over 14,000 website hits and over 100 enquiries with the main interest from developers and property investors."

He said the property was owned by Auckland-based property investors who bought the site in June 2013 for $4.3m.

The property was on the market for about two years, with the Bayleys campaign starting just before Christmas. The campaign closed on February 10 and sold after two months of negotiations, he said.

"We're happy to achieve the result for the vendors and are very excited about the project proposed for the site."

Managing director of the Realty Group Ltd, which operates Eves and Bayleys, Simon Anderson. Photo / File

Managing director of the Realty Group Ltd, which operates Eves and Bayleys, Simon Anderson said the $9.5m sale showed confidence in the level of investment in the region.

"It's the start of a new look for the bottom of The Mall," he said.

"We've seen a trend across a number of properties where people are investing large sums of money in the Mount area.

"It's a continuation of people seeing an opportunity with limited land and with it being a great place to live."

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand confirmed it was a record sale for the region.

The last big sale in five years was $6.3m for an Oceanbeach Rd property at the Mount in May 2018.

The three-bedroom home sold at auction after just four weeks.

Another home in Mount Maunganui sold for $6.2m in February 2017.

6 The Mall sold for a record $9.5m. Photo / Supplied

REINZ acting chief executive Wendy Alexander said more Bay properties were selling for $4m-plus in the last five years.

"Mount Maunganui tends to be the focal point of these upper-end properties for the region ..."

Alexander said the increasing number of multi-million-dollar sales could be because of rising house prices, growing demand for high-end property and Covid-19 lockdown meaning people were prioritising homes above overseas travel.

Big sales

Properties sold for $4m+ in Bay (April 2016–March 2021)

Mount Maunganui

$4,350,000

Apr 2016

Mount Maunganui

$5,700,000

Jun 2016

Omokoroa

$4,600,000

Jun 2016

Mount Maunganui

$6,200,000

Nov 2016

Mount Maunganui

$6,200,000

Feb 2017

Mount Maunganui

$4,700,000

Dec 2017

Mount Maunganui

$6,300,000

May 2018

Mount Maunganui

$4,500,000

Dec 2018

Mount Maunganui

$4,175,000

Feb 2019

Mount Maunganui

$5,700,000

Oct 2019

Mount Maunganui

$5,275,000

Nov 2019

Papamoa Beach

$4,150,000

Jan 2020

Mount Maunganui

$5,600,000

Aug 2020

Mount Maunganui

$5,700,000

Nov 2020

Mount Maunganui

$4,170,000

Nov 2020

Papamoa Beach

$4,155,000

Feb 2021

Source: Real Estate Institute of New Zealand