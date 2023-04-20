Teacher Jennifer Wicks (left) with student Nancy Farmer, holding her trophies from 2022 competition.

Rotorua’s youth are encouraged to enter the 76th Annual Speech and Drama Competition being held on June 24 to 25, with returning competitors recommending the experience for many reasons.

The competition is held annually for school-aged children, and provides experience in and exposure to the performing arts and public speaking.

This will be the 76th competition since 1946, and categories include poetry recitals, impromptu performances, group dramas in costume, prepared readings, reading at sight, Bible readings, prepared speeches and character monologues in costume.

Gabrielle Thurston has been a Rotorua drama teacher since she was 21.

“[The] first two students I entered into the competitions in Rotorua were a brother and sister, Alan and Karen Bidwell. This year, I have approximately 60 students entering.

“I really believe in speech and drama competitions. You can teach stagecraft, but they need to use the skills, and experience an audience. This ultimately gives confidence and control. It is an environment where they can feel relatively safe and get encouragement.

“I enjoy watching my students learn from the experience and have fun.”

Gabrielle’s students Molly Blezard-James and Ella Broadley are looking forward to this year’s competitions.

Molly has been a speech and drama student for three years. She enters the competitions because she loves performing, enjoys watching others perform and believes they are a great opportunity to improve one’s acting skills.

Gabrielle Thurston and students (top from left): Nikita Pola, Ella Broadley, Tate Tisdall, Gabrielle Thurston, (bottom from left) Ranithu Rodrigo, Hannah Seo, Molly Blezard-James and Nishali Patel.

“I am excited for this year’s competition, being able to perform in front of an audience and receive valuable feedback from the adjudicators.”

“Speech and drama has taught me how to keep calm under pressure, have faith in my own abilities, and some very helpful performing skills.

“I thoroughly recommend people get involved in speech and drama, as it is a great way to build on your self-confidence,” says Molly.

Ella believes that her seven years of speech and drama tutelage under Gabrielle have provided her with confidence, maturity, and time management and teamwork skills.

“I enter the competitions because I enjoy being part of their positive atmosphere. They not only provide a fun experience, but a supportive, like-minded community.

“It is special to see your friends perform and to support those younger than you, many of whom have never performed before,” says Ella.

Another local drama teacher, Jennifer Wicks, also has about 60 students entering the competition.

She believes it helps them gain confidence and experience speaking and performing, which is something even adults sometimes struggle with.

“The best thing is seeing my students having fun performing their pieces - how proud they are of themselves when they have performed; seeing their skill and confidence grow every year.”

Nancy Farmer has been a student of Jennifer’s for seven years. This year, she is entering the impromptu talk, impromptu improvisation and Rotorua Performer of the Year categories.

“Speech and drama, over the years, has helped me with my confidence in public speaking as well as my people skills.

“The best thing about the competitions for me is being able to see what pieces other people perform and seeing the talent they have to show.”

The competition syllabus is available on the Rotorua Competition Society website, with more information and requirements for entry.

Entries are online and close May 14. It is expected that there will be more than 500 performances, with three stages running concurrently over the two days of competitions.

Award certificates and monetary prizes are given to the top performers in each category.

Spectators and supporters can attend for free.

The Details

What: 76th Annual Rotorua Speech and Drama Competition

When: Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, June 25

Where: Distinction Hotel

Entries for competitors close May 14. Free for spectators and supporters. Go to www.rotoruacompetitionsociety.org.nz.

