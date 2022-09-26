Your weather: Another wet week on the way for Bay of Plenty

Another wet week is on the way for Bay of Plenty. Photo / Andrew Warner

The best day to hang out washing in the Bay of Plenty this week may have already passed.

The week ahead is forecast to be cloudy, wet and with temperatures near normal for this time of the year.

Yesterday, conditions across the region were fine with northeasterlies and temperatures in the mid-teens but the sunshine looks to be on its way out the door.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman told the Rotorua Daily Post a partly cloudy day was expected, with showers in the west moving to the east in the afternoon and a high of around 14C.

Tomorrow would be mostly cloudy with isolated showers. The heaviest rain of the week is expected to fall on Thursday after a front from the west moves over, however nothing significant in terms of rainfall was forecast.

"There's a high that's anchored up to the east of the country so the Bay of Plenty is going to get a northeast onshore flow this week," Pyselman said.

"It looks like it's going to be showery in that onshore northeasterly flow for the next couple of days.

"On Thursday we have a bit of a front moving in from the west and more rain there. Friday that feature moves away and sort of a showery sort of a day."

Meanwhile, Pyselman said temperatures were going to be average for this time of year, ranging between 16C and 18C for most of the week.

"It's nothing crazy to be fair, either about average for this time of year or slightly above."

There were no weather warnings for the Bay of Plenty.

MetService's Whakatāne Airport station recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6C on Saturday, the third highest in the country behind Taumarunui with 20.7C and Ardmore Airport with 21.2C. Rotorua Airport reached a maximum of 17.7 for the 25th warmest place and Tauranga Airport reached 19.8C for the ninth.