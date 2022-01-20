Maddie Newcomb, 9, (left) and Max Olsen, 8, at the BMX New Zealand 2022 South Island Titles in Cromwell.

Two young local BMX bikers brought determination, focus and speed with them at the BMX New Zealand 2022 South Island Titles, resulting in first-place wins in their age groups.

The BMX New Zealand 2022 South Island Titles were held in Cromwell earlier this month.

Rotorua BMX Club's Max Olsen came away with first place in the 8-year-old boys' group and Maddy Newcombe, 9, took first place in the 9-10-year-old girls' group.

Max said on day one of the championships he raced in four motos for points to qualify for the finals. On day two he raced in another moto, then the final where he won.

There were 10 other boys in his age group, and eight raced in the finals.

He said it was exciting and it felt great to win in his age group.

The first couple of races weren't his best, but once he figured out the corners he was able to race well, he said.

Max trains about three days a week with coaches and started BMX when he had just turned 5.

"I like riding with mates, trying to do jumps and going really fast on my bike."

He said he will be putting in heaps of practice now, with Nationals coming up in March in Hamilton.

Maddy said she felt really happy and good with her win.

She also said the corners on the track were quite hard, because they were different to the ones she normally rode.

This was her first time racing at the BMX New Zealand 2022 South Island Titles.

"I enjoyed riding new tracks and meeting new people."

Maddy has been doing BMX for about three years and trains three to four times a week.

She said it was a really fun sport, and her future goals were to go on to win at Nationals and more.

- Any children who would like to join the local club can get in touch through the Rotorua BMX Club's Facebook page.