Colgate Games: Rotorua teen wins Nick Willis scholarship at national athletics competition

Rotorua teen Jack Marra on the podium with his gold medal from the Colgate Games. Photo / Supplied

He is only 14 years old but Jack Marra has already been recognised as one of the North Island's most talented young athletes.

Jack was awarded one of four Nick Willis Scholarships at last weekend's Colgate Games in Wellington.

The scholarship is a $500 prize to help young athletes reach their goals.

The Games are an annual event for athletes aged 7 to 14. More than 1000 young athletes from 75 athletics clubs around the North Island competed this year.

Jack trains with coach Kerry Williams in Tauranga. He also trains through his school, John Paul College, with a strength and conditioning coach.

Jack said it was "special" to have won the scholarship.

Jack Marra receiving a Nick Willis scholarship from the Kiwi legend's father Richard. Photo / Supplied

His favourite event, the 400m, was one of the three events he won gold in. He also won his long jump event and 200m race, and collected silver in the 100m.

His favourite part of athletics was hanging out with his friends, who also compete.

As well as athletics, he plays football and rugby.

He finds it "pretty easy" to make time for all his activities - they "fit in well" with each other.

Looking ahead, his goal is now to get a winner's medal at the New Zealand championships in December.

He said his parents had given him "plenty" of help and support over his athletic career.

"I wouldn't be there without them."

He particularly wanted to thank his mum for her efforts.

Jack Marra won four medals at this year's Colgate Games, as well as his Nick Willis scholarship. Photo / Supplied

Jack's mum Liana said the pressure didn't get to him.

"He gets his game-face on on the day, but he's a very relaxed kid. It doesn't stress him out too much."

Liana said her role was to support Jack as much as she could.

"Pretty much, I'm the taxi driver. I take him where he needs to go.

"I give him 100 per cent so he can succeed.

"As a parent, you just wanna give your child the best opportunity to do the best they can. So you get in behind them."

She said she was "absolutely over the moon" about his scholarship, knowing he'd been "putting in the hard work and it paying off".

"I'm so proud for him."

She said athletics gave children fundamental skills like jumping and speed that could transfer to any sport.

Over in the Western Bay, the Hollows family took four of their seven children down to compete in the Games.

Alex Hollows, 8, won gold in his 60m race and got bronze in his long jump event.

Alex Hollows, 8, winning gold in his 60m race at the Colgate Games. Photo / Supplied

Mum Kayla said athletics had taught her children perseverance, working in teams as well as independently, and how to practice and train.

She too characterised her role as "taxi driver".

"I guess I just give up the opportunity to do things for myself. But as parents, that's what we do.

"It's the best feeling, seeing them excelling and enjoying the things they do."

Alex said he loved athletics "because it's lots of fun", and he loves running in particular to burn off all his energy.

He thought all the effort his mum put into his athletic career was "pretty cool".