Rotorua Daily Post

Colgate Games: Rotorua teen wins Nick Willis scholarship at national athletics competition

3 minutes to read
Rotorua teen Jack Marra on the podium with his gold medal from the Colgate Games. Photo / Supplied

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

He is only 14 years old but Jack Marra has already been recognised as one of the North Island's most talented young athletes.

Jack was awarded one of four Nick Willis Scholarships at last weekend's

