Rotorua Daily Post

Years of service as Justices of the Peace for Rotorua district recognised

3 minutes to read
Fraser McKenzie (right) being presented his certificate by Mark Lawrence JP. Photo / Supplied

Shauni James
By
Shauni James

Weekender reporter, Rotorua Daily Post

There are many ways in which Justices of the Peace assist members of the community, and for one man who was a JP for 50 years it was a fulfilling role.

Presentations were made to three awardees on Tuesday evening at a JP training session, recognising the years of service they had given to the community.

The presentations were made by Mark Lawrence JP, vice president of the Rotorua & Districts Justice of the Peace Association.

The association covers all of the Rotorua and Taupō districts, including Turangi and the Tokoroa - Mangakino - Atiamuri regions of the South Waikato District.

The three awardees were Krishna Lal Pragji for 15 years' service as a JP in Rotorua, Graeme Drabble for 25 years' service in Rotorua plus a JP retired pin, and Fraser McKenzie (MNZM, DIP AG) for 50 years' service in Rotorua plus a JP retired pin.

Fraser McKenzie says he was asked and sworn in to become a Justice of the Peace in September 1971.

He was a farmer in Ngakuru at the time and there was a goal of having JPs covering the district.

In late 1956 he won a ballot for a 66ha undeveloped block on Rehi Rd. From that original block, he expanded his farm to a considerable size, and was extensively involved in rural affairs, the school and church.

He has now been in the Rotorua city area for the last four years.

Fraser says as a JP you get involved in a whole lot of things.

Some of the duties JPs can undertake include witnessing signatures on documents;
certifying copies of documents; completing declarations (including statutory declarations), affidavits or affirmations; and swearing affidavits or affirming affirmations.

"When I started there was really no training, but now they run formal training sessions and there's a big manual."

Fraser says it is a fulfilling role because you are providing a service to the community.

He says as a JP you don't have to necessarily know a person's business in full, but you have to make sure they understand the implications if they are telling lies.

Although it has been fulfilling, he says there is a degree of relief to be retiring as he now won't be getting calls out of the blue to make appointments.