Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Why Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi wants 'discriminatory' electoral law changed

5 minutes to read
Maori Party co-leader and Wairiki MP Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi says New Zealand's electoral laws leave Māori "to feel like the other", and like they don't matter in a democratic process.

Waititi, who is co-leader of Te Pāti Māori, is pushing

