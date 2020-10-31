Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

What Rotorua sector leaders want from Labour after its landslide win

8 minutes to read

Now Labour has the ability to govern alone, its policies will start to be implemented.

Zizi Sparks
Multimedia journalist

Now Labour has the ability to govern alone, its policies will start to be implemented.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh. Photo / File A_251017bf4.JPG

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard.

