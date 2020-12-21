Whakatāne's Salt Air Surf store ram raided

FILE

A Whakatāne store has been ram raided overnight.

A post on the Salt Air Surf Facebook page said: "Not quite what we had on our Christmas list this year ... unfortunately we were ram raided last night".

The post said The Strand-based store would need a clean-up after a car smashed through the front door but the owners hoped to still be open today.

A police media spokesman confirmed a report of a burglary at a store on The Strand was received at 4.06am.

A forensics team is inspecting the scene and inquiries are ongoing, he said.

More to come.