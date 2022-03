A police operation is in progress in Whakatāne. Photo / NZME

A police operation is in progress in Whakatāne. Photo / NZME

A Whakatāne road is closed for a "police operation".

The Whakatāne District Council wrote in a social media post that McGarvey Rd was closed.

The 8.40am post says the road was closed from the Bracken St intersection to Beach St for a "police operation".

An hour later, the post was updated to say there was no access along McGarvey Rd from Pohutu St to Beach St.

UPDATE 9:34am: The road is now from closed from the Pohutu Street intersection. There is no access along McGarvey Road... Posted by Whakatāne District Council on Sunday, March 13, 2022

More to come.