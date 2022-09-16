Whakatāne proves challenging at North Island Stroke Play & Bay of Plenty Open

It took co-leader Robby Turnbull a few holes to find his rhythm, making back-to-back bogeys to begin his round. Photo / Simon Watts/www.bwmedia.co.nz

It took co-leader Robby Turnbull a few holes to find his rhythm, making back-to-back bogeys to begin his round. Photo / Simon Watts/www.bwmedia.co.nz

Golf

North Island Stroke Play and Bay of Plenty Open

Whakatāne Golf Club showed its teeth during the opening round of the North Island Stroke Play and Bay of Plenty Open, with no one posting a score below par.

Robby Turnbull (Remuera), Jordan Woodall (Tieke), and Jack Van Prehn (Kaitake) all shot even par 70's yesterday to lead a congested leaderboard in the men's events, while Amy Han (Titirangi) established a healthy lead in the women's.

The host golf club proved how challenging it can play, especially with a bit of wind.

It took co-leader Robby Turnbull a few holes to find his rhythm, making back-to-back bogeys to begin his round.

He steadied himself with a birdie at three but would make another bogey at seven to turn a couple over.

As Turnbull made the turn, his golf appeared to take a turn for the better as well.

He played solidly, making three consecutive pars to start his inward nine before making successive birdies at 13 and 14.

The 15-year-old parred his way in to post the round of the day.

Jack Van Prehn was the next golfer to post even-par.

He mixed two birdies at third and eighth with a bogey at nine to go out in one under.

He made another birdie at the par 3 11th to get back to a couple under but made bogeys at 12 and 16 to fall back to even par, which is what he'd sign for after pars at 17 and 18.

Tieke Golf Estate's Jordan Woodall's scorecard was more colourful than his co-leaders.

He played his opening five holes in one under after a birdie at three but made bogeys at six and nine, with a double at seven and a birdie at eight to turn in two over.

Woodall birdied 10, 16, and 17, with his only drop shot coming at 14 to come home in a couple under and match Turnbull and Van Prehn.

One of the tournament favourites, Mitchell Kale (Tauranga), sits a shot back on one-over-par, alongside Dominic Brettkelly (Clearwater) and Australia's Joseph Owen.

Amy Han (Titirangi) has taken a commanding lead following the opening round of the North Island Women's Stroke Play and the Bay of Plenty Women's Open. Photo / Simon Watts/www.bwmedia.co.nz

Meanwhile, Amy Han (Titirangi) has taken a commanding lead following the opening round of the North Island Women's Stroke Play and the Bay of Plenty Women's Open.

Han leads by four after shooting a one over 74 and is only one of two women to break 80, with the other being Samoa's Faith Vui.

Han's scorecard looks stress-free, making only two bogeys all day at nine and 16, with her lone birdie coming at 17.

Vui shot five over to be Han's nearest competitor. She made two birdies, an eagle, and nine bogeys on her way to shooting 78.

The opening tee shot of the tournament was hit by Anya Apanui, who had her Father Richard playing in the group behind.

The top 45 and ties for the men and 10 and ties for the women make the cut following tomorrow and will play 36 holes on Sunday.

Play gets under way again today.

- Supplied copy