Police were called to the scene about 7.30pm. Photo / NZME

Police have clarified news relating to an attack that left one person in a critical condition in Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said one person was taken to Waikato Hospital following a disorder in Matirerua St on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene about 7.30pm.

The spokeswoman earlier said two people were arrested at the scene, charged and were due to appear before the court.

Police later clarified that three people were arrested at the scene but were later released.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, described as a hit and run.