Whakarewarewa Forest water network project to restrict bikers and walkers

The council are putting in 1.7km of pipe with a mix of drilling and open trenches. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

A water network project is set to cause disruptions for users of the Whakarewarewa Forest.

The Rotorua Lakes Council water team are commencing a large pipe replacement project which will cause disruptions along Reservoir Rd.

The closures and restrictions started today and will be in place for the next few months.

The council are putting in 1.7km of pipe with a mix of drilling and open trenches with all work sites barriered to the public.

A section of Reservoir Rd will be closed off for the storage of 150m-long pipe lengths.

This will affect:

• Black walking track. The Rotorua Trails Trust has rerouted this from close to 8-Mile Rd and bringing walkers to the Purenga Stream and up Princess Anne Rd to rejoin the route.

• Those returning from Roller Coaster, Te Mounga, Moonshine etc – riders will use a temporary entry to Chop Suey to head towards Hill Rd/shuttle pick-up area.

• Those going towards Old Chevy will need to jump on Homeward Bound and exit off at temporary exit back on to Reservoir Rd past closure.

Pipe will be laid along Reservoir and Hill Rd edges but will not be laid across track exit points. There will be weekend work happening and the public are asked to follow any safety signage and stay behind the barriers.