WorkSafe has filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption that killed 22 people.

The prosecution of 13 parties over the Whakaari/White Island tragedy has been adjourned to next year.

WorkSafe announced today the parties involved had requested the change so that they could "review the evidence provided by WorkSafe and receive legal advice".

A new hearing date has been set down for March 5, 2021, and there will no longer be a hearing tomorrow.

WorkSafe recently filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year.

When WorkSafe Chief Executive Phil Parkes first announced the charges, he said it concluded the most extensive and complex investigation ever undertaken by WorkSafe.