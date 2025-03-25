- Fresh explosive activity at Whakaari/White Island has ejected ‘ballistic blocks’ over 600m from the vent.
- Temperature at the active vent rose to 360C, with the volcanic alert level remaining at 2.
- Residents may notice ash or sulphur odours during northerly winds, but the coast remains unaffected.
Fresh explosive activity has been recorded at Whakaari/White Island with evidence of “ballistic blocks” ejected more than half a kilometre from the active vent.
GNS Science duty volcanologist Brad Scott said the island continued to emit steam and gas plumes with volcanic ash and there was evidence of more explosive activity on the crater floor recently.
“Over the past couple of weeks, our webcams at Whakatāne and Te Kaha have continued to record steam and gas plumes with a minor but variable presence of volcanic ash,” Scott said.
“On occasions our colleagues at MetService have also detected small amounts of volcanic ash in the plume on satellite imagery.