The now 57-year-old saw entering Sunday’s 100km gruelling race as a way to celebrate still being around to achieve his goals.

“After the accident happened there was a moment where I didn’t think I’d make it out of hospital alive, but here I am. It was tough but it’s given me a new perspective.

“Life isn’t all about dollars and cents – it’s for enjoyment. I want to challenge myself and have fun while I’m at it.”

He said theoretically he was fully recovered from the brain injury – although liked to use it as an excuse when his “ageing” memory failed him.

“I’ve still got a dent in my head where they cut me open … If I did take a big knock to the head, I’d have to be careful.”

The mountain-biking lover attempted the Whaka 100 in the same year as his accident but admittedly was not well prepared.

“Maybe I was a bit crazy at the time but I was completely knackered at the end. I have done the 50km a few times but with those ones you can get away with a few rides and achieve it okay. The 100km is different. It’s been eight years and it’s time for the big one. I’m just so rapt to be out there.”

The races and the competitors

The three-day event started on Friday at Whakarewarewa Forest, with event headquarters at the Waipa mountain bike hub, south of Rotorua.

Running alongside the flagship 100km event are six sub-events – 10km, 25km, 50km, 5km kids’ fun ride, 172km Whaka Miler and the fast and furious Whaka Eliminator event.

About 92% of riders are travelling to Rotorua for the event, including 80 international athletes from as far afield as Singapore, Japan, US, and UK. The remaining 8% are Rotorua riders.

Event spokesman Mike Cockin said participation numbers had soared since the first race in 2007.

“Word has caught on, so much so that we’re now attracting world-leading athletes from across the globe.”

Scottish mountain bike pro Katy Winton is among them.

Winton said: “The fact you can ride for up to 100km on incredible single track and not end up on the same trail twice is unheard of – it’s hard to find that anywhere else”.

Cockin said the elite riders in the Whaka 100 also compete for a national title as the event doubles as the UCI Cross Country Marathon Mountain Bike National Championship.

He said the women’s 100km was shaping up to be an exciting race to watch. With last year’s winner Josie Wilcox unable to attend, the field was open for top contenders such as previous winner and Olympian Sammie Maxwell from Taupō and US rider Gwendalyn Gibson.

In the men’s elite grade, 27-year-old Christchurch athlete Ben Oliver, two-time Whaka 100 winner, is seeking redemption after being pipped at the post by his older brother, Craig Oliver.

“I’ll be trying to get that top spot again and not letting the older bro win.”

Another to watch is Paris Olympian Sam Gaze, who won the UCI Marathon World Championship in 2023.

Cockin said the 2024 event had plenty to offer spectators.

Event logistics

More than 5000 litres of electrolytes have been sourced for the event, as well as 8000 litres of water. More than 200 volunteers will be supporting the event on the day.

Cockin said the 2023 event yielded an estimated $4.5m economic boost to the local economy, providing more than 8000 bed nights.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the Whaka 100 was a great opportunity for participants to experience Rotorua’s unique flavour.

“With the forest, lakes, stunning geothermal features and rich Māori culture all on our doorstep, Rotorua is a world-class destination with a strong legacy of hosting manuhiri (visitors) for more than 150 years. We can’t wait to welcome them here …”

Last year, Forbes named Rotorua one of the world’s 50 hottest tourism destinations, and in 2019 the International Mountain Biking Association reaffirmed Rotorua as a premier mountain biking destinations, one of just six ‘Gold Status’ destinations worldwide.

What’s on

The action started on Friday at Waipa MTB facility with the Eliminator event. Saturday features the 50km event from 8.30am, along with the Kids’ 5km Run Ride from 9.40am.

Sunday includes the Whaka Miler Event from 4.30am, the 100km Marathon event from 7.40am with first rider expected about 12.30pm, the 25km event from 8.50am and the 10km Fun Ride from 9am.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.