The wild weather has led to a series of road accidents, speed limits were reduced on the Harbour Bridge as a precaution. Video / NZ Herald

State Highway 33 between Rotorua and Paengaroa is blocked by a slip with the road expected to be closed for most of the day.

Heavy rain and strong gale-force wind warnings have now been lifted for the region.

The slip is blocking SH33 between Allport Rd and Maniatutu Rd. Detours are SH2, SH29A, and SH36.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loot said Rotorua received 74mm of rain in the last 24 hours with Tauranga 63mm in 24 hours.

"The main rain band has moved through the region now but it is likely much of Bay of Plenty can see between 5mm and 15mm of rain for the rest of today in showers, especially from afternoon onwards."

Rotorua Lakes Council said multiple crews were out this morning looking for weather-related issues.

Flooding has been reported on Wrigley Rd and in front of Fresh Choice on Te Ngae Rd.

Several roads closed in Coromandel

Heavy rainfall and high winds have closed several roads across the Coromandel, with debris and surface flooding on many of the roads still open.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel until further notice.

Thames Coromandel District Council says Tapu Coroglen Rd is closed due to a large slip blocking the road 9km from Tapu, near the Square Kauri. Traffic management and road clearing will take place today and the expected reopening is 4pm today.

UPDATE 8:00AM

The 309 Rd is closed due to a large slip blocking the road about 5km from the State Highway 25 intersection, Coromandel Town end just past The Waterworks.

Traffic management will remain in place until a crew can establish this morning. Expected reopening is 4pm today.

Hikuai Settlement Rd is closed at each end. Two sets of powerlines are down. Temporary traffic management will remain in place until it is safe to carry out work to open the road first thing this morning. Expected reopening 4pm today.

State Highway 25 between Kūaotunu and Whitianga was closed due to a slip. Photo / Supplied

Kennedy Bay Rd is open to one lane. A crew will return this morning to clear the remaining debris that came down with the tree.

SH25 is closed in several locations:

Coromandel Town to Te Rerenga - slip

Kūaotunu to Wharekaho - slip

Hikuai (Tairua River) - flooding

Waihi-Whiritoa - multiple slips

Waka Kotahi/NZTA is saying SH25A (Kōpū-Hikuai Rd) has reopened after being closed overnight but remains under traffic management at multiple locations. Extra care is advised.

The council says a comment on its Facebook page suggests SH25 just south of Tapu (Thames Coast Rd) is blocked by a slip.

Preparations for severe weather

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty spokeswoman Lisa Glass said the Bay of Plenty Regional Council flood teams were keeping a close eye on river levels.

"This predominantly affects rural residents- when the rivers reach certain levels, automatic messages go out to relevant land owners.

"In terms of towns and cities, there is clearly a risk of surface flooding and all the associated issues- roading damage, low-lying areas flooding, as well as landslides and slips.

"So much rain over recent days means there is a risk of this sort of event, along with trees uprooted etc. With the sodden ground it may not take extreme winds to cause trees to fall."

Glass said work on repairing the damaged State Highway 35 road near Motu River was not going to be made easier with more rain.

Check out that moisture plume from the tropics (🟣) ~ more heavy rain to come over the next 24-36 hours 😵‍💫



The focus will shift into the eastern South Island on Tuesday, where flooding is possible.



"As it stands, Waka Kotahi teams are working on SH35 during the day and then opening it to one lane traffic this evening, but that was going to be weather-dependent so they may decide it's just not prudent."

Rotorua Lakes Council said usual preparations had been undertaken by the council's infrastructure team and contractors and crews were on standby ready to respond to any events overnight.

"Pre-rain event checks on critical large culvert inlets have been completed to ensure all are clear of any potential blockages," the council said in a statement.

"Council's wastewater management contractor TRILITY is preparing for potentially high stormwater flows into the wastewater network and have ensured storage ponds at the wastewater treatment plant are as empty as possible and that all plant and equipment is fully operational.

"Roading contractor Fulton Hogan will be inspecting and clearing cesspit grates in flood-prone zones.

"People are urged to take extreme care on all roads throughout the district as there is likely to be surface flooding, small washouts, tree falls and debris on the roads."

Any weather related issues should be reported to Council on 07 348 4199 (24/7).

Tauranga City Council Manager Drainage Services, Radleigh Cairns, said the council was monitoring the weather closely and carrying out all their usual checks for when significant rain was on the radar.

"A heavy rain checklist is made prior to any predicted event and is performed again at the end of the rain event. This is predominantly for inlets and outlets with a history of blocking with debris that is mobilised in a storm".

Thames-Coromandel District Council is warning that the storm is set to be the most intense so far this winter, with the sodden district in line for another 160mm of rain over the next two days.

An uprooted tree near St Mary's Catholic School in Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Civil Defence controller Garry Towler urged residents not to take risks with unnecessary travel.

"Our catchments will struggle to cope resulting in surface flooding, slips, isolation and maybe power outages.

"This event is an ex-tropical front packed with a lot of rain, so get prepared once again at home and work, stock up on essentials and plan for delays, isolation and flooding in low-lying areas."

Rotorua has already had 213.2mm of rain this month compared with a total July average of 133.9mm.

Tauranga has had 200mm compared with a total July average of 123.6mm.

More to come.

