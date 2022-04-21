MetService National weather: April 21st - 23rd.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty today.

The watch is in place between 6am and 6pm.

MetService said a period of heavy rain was possible with a risk of localised downpours and thunderstorms.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with regards to the amount of rain that may fall and the exact area affected, but rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria in localised places," MetService said.

A similar watch is in place for the Coromandel until around midday.

The weather is set to improve on Saturday with a few showers developing on Sunday and through to Anzac Day Monday.