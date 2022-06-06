More rain is on the way for Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Heavy rain is set to further drench the region with warnings and watches in place.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty, east of Kawerau, between 6pm today and 9am Wednesday.

Between 75 and 100mm of rain is expected with thunderstorms possible.

Heavy rain can cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding, slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Rotorua and Tauranga, between 4pm and midnight tonight.

Thunderstorms are possible.

A moist north to northwest flow with embedded fronts brings periods of rain to much of the country this week, while a front moves slowly over Bay of Plenty today and Wednesday morning, MetService said.

Rain should clear in the region by midday Wednesday with a few showers expected on Thursday before rain returns Friday and through the weekend.