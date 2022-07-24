MetService National weather: July 22nd - 26th

A new rainmaker is striking New Zealand with Rotorua and Bay of Plenty firmly in its sights.

Heavy rain and strong gale-force wind warnings are in place for Bay of Plenty, west of Kawerau, between 1pm Monday and 9am Tuesday.

A similar warning for the Coromandel Peninsula has been place since 10am and remains in place until 6am Tuesday.

It's a wet and windy start to the week across the top of the North Island.



Low pressure drives that rain southwards through the day.



A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau, Gisborne and Ruatoria northwards.

A strong wind watch is also in place for eastern Waikato, especially near the Kaimai Range.

Heavy rain is already falling across Auckland, Northland and other North Island areas this morning as the tropical low-pressure system moves in.

Thames-Coromandel District Council is warning that the storm is set to be the most intense so far this winter, with the sodden district in line for another 160mm of rain over the next two days.

Civil Defence controller Garry Towler urged residents not to take risks with unnecessary travel.

"Our catchments will struggle to cope resulting in surface flooding, slips, isolation and maybe power outages.

"This event is an ex-tropical front packed with a lot of rain, so get prepared once again at home and work, stock up on essentials and plan for delays, isolation and flooding in low-lying areas."

