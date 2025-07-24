Rotorua was expected to reach a high of 13C today and Taupō 12C.

MetService said the freezing temperatures weren’t going to last much longer, with active weather on its way including the potential for heavy rain, as well as strong northerly winds from the warm, moist tropics.

Rotorua has recorded its coldest temperature of the year, making a frosty start to the day.

“Come Tuesday, this mix of rain and warm air from the northern regions will come with a significant change to the overnight minimum temperatures around the country.”

The weekend was looking mostly fine with the odd shower.

Meanwhile, police urged drivers to take extra care on the roads across Bay of Plenty this morning, with icy conditions reported.

There had been a number of crashes across the region already this morning with ice creating dangerous driving conditions, police said.

“Please – slow down, watch your following distance, and use your headlights.

“We want everyone to get where they’re going safely this morning.”