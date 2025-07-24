Rotorua and Taupō have recorded their lowest temperature of the year.
MetService said this morning saw some of the lowest temperatures for 2025 in many main centres, with Auckland Airport, Taupō, Rotorua, Napier, Masterton, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Dunedin Airport all dropping to their lowest temperatures of the year.
Rotoruadropped to -3C while Taupō recorded -4.7C.
Galatea Airport dipped to -4.6C at 7am, Desert Rd -5.1C at 3am and Eastern Rangitaiki a bone-chilling -7.3C at 3am.
Rotorua was expected to reach a high of 13C today and Taupō 12C.
MetService said the freezing temperatures weren’t going to last much longer, with active weather on its way including the potential for heavy rain, as well as strong northerly winds from the warm, moist tropics.
“Come Tuesday, this mix of rain and warm air from the northern regions will come with a significant change to the overnight minimum temperatures around the country.”
The weekend was looking mostly fine with the odd shower.