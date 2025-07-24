Advertisement
Weather: Cold snap in Rotorua and Taupō as temperatures hit annual lows

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Metservice Head of Weather Heather Keats talks to Herald NOW about the severe weather about to hit NZ. Video / Herald NOW

Rotorua and Taupō have recorded their lowest temperature of the year.

MetService said this morning saw some of the lowest temperatures for 2025 in many main centres, with Auckland Airport, Taupō, Rotorua, Napier, Masterton, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Dunedin Airport all dropping to their lowest temperatures of the year.

Rotorua

