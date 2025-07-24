Crash on SH30 near Rotorua: One critical, road diversions in place
Rotorua Daily Post
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 30 around 5am.
Emergency services are at a serious crash at Atiamuri southwest of Rotorua.
“Early indications are that one person has sustained critical injuries and two others have received moderate to minor injuries,” a statement said.
The
road is partially blocked and motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.