Crash on SH30 near Rotorua: One critical, road diversions in place

Rotorua Daily Post
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 30 around 5am.

Emergency services are at a serious crash at Atiamuri southwest of Rotorua.

“Early indications are that one person has sustained critical injuries and two others have received moderate to minor injuries,” a statement said.

