Rotorua has many beautiful lakes for residents and visitors alike to use for cooling off and enjoying summer water activities together.

And local water safety organisations are reminding people of important messages as we come into the busy summer and festive seasons.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council senior maritime officer (Lakes) Roly Bagshaw says compared with last year, the lakes have had a slower summer start, with the string of weather events interrupting most recreational activities.

“Our maritime patrols have been operational since Labour weekend and are now on the water seven days a week. There’s no doubt once the fine weather arrives, so will the large influxes of holiday-makers.

“Behaviour this season has been good overall, with patrols talking with 300 vessel owners in the Lakes region, and only 20 breaches to date, with the majority being “vessels without names” and “jetskis without registrations”.

He says last summer was pretty good in terms of behaviour our on the water, and that the season tends to get easier for the patrols as it goes along, with most heeding the safety messages.

“Speeding jetskis inside of five-knot areas has been an ongoing problem, and our patrols will have a zero-tolerance policy to this. Not only is it inconsiderate, but it can also pose a serious safety issue for other lake users.

“Inexperienced boaties and PWC [personal watercraft] users are also an area of focus, as they essentially are “learning on the water” things such as navigating, safe boat operation, biosecurity and, of course, the local bylaw rules. Therefore, our patrol crews give away a great little boatie book called Boating in the Bay. Every boatie should have a copy.”

Roly says while there are many safety messages that are all important, wearing your lifejacket could well save your life.

“The two fatalities we have seen on Lake Rotorua this year could have been prevented if lifejackets had been worn.

“Many people don’t realise you drown faster in freshwater than sea water, as it is not as buoyant. You just never know what the day will bring, and for adults it’s important to set a good example and wear lifejackets, especially for our moko, as they play on kayaks and paddleboards and need to learn how to enjoy the water safely.”

He says taking heed of the safety messages and rules is important in order to create a good safety culture on the water that is shared with friends and whānau.

“At the end of the day, it’s about going out and having fun, enjoying the environment, and coming home safely.

“Everyone feels comfortable when a skipper is doing their job well, and it adds to the enjoyment of the day. The lakes are only getting busier, and knowing the rules will keep everyone safe.”

Roly says: “Enjoy your summer, everyone. We are blessed in the Bay of Plenty with so many beautiful lakes, rivers, and coastal places to explore. Just please do it safely”.

“Get yourself a Boating in the Bay booklet (available from Bay of Plenty Regional Council, or it can be viewed on and downloaded from their website). Finally, say g’day to our teams when you are out on the water or at the ramp. They are there to ensure everyone knows the rules and gets home safely.”

Jeremy Doorman, Coastguard Rotorua Lakes unit president, says that people not wearing lifejackets is one of the most common factors in incidents Coastguard attend – something they want to change immediately.

“We recommend everyone on board wear a fit-for-purpose lifejacket. We recommend crotch straps for kids’ lifejackets, as well as in challenging environments.”

Coastguard’s Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade Campaign is back for this summer. The campaign is one of Coastguard’s leading water safety initiatives, with the aim to remove as many ill-fitting, damaged and old lifejackets from circulation as possible.

Kiwis have the opportunity to trade in their old lifejackets for a great discount on a range of new, modern, fit-for-purpose Hutchwilco lifejackets.

The Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade will be in Rotorua on Tuesday, January 17, 9am to 12pm, at Telfer Marine Rotorua.

Jeremy reminds people to always check the marine weather conditions before heading out.

“It’s vital to check the weather before going boating. Keep a keen eye on marine conditions, as they can change quickly. If in doubt, don’t go out. You can check the weather and more specific weather conditions at your favourite fishing spot on the free Coastguard App.”

Other safety reminders from Coastguard:

Tell us your plan – carry two forms of water-proof communication (a phone and a charged and working VHF radio), then when you head out, log a trip report with your VHF, *500 on your mobile or on the Coastguard app.

Skippers’ responsibility – every skipper has a legal and moral responsibility for everyone on board. Bring your family and friends home safe.

As boating on lakes can be different to open water, it’s vital to remind boaties to respect local bylaws and understand the various navigational hazards under the surface before heading off the ramp.

For on-water assistance this summer, boaties can call *500 free from their cellphone or use VHF Ch02. In an emergency call 111, and call Coastguard on *500 or VHF channel 02.





