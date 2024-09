A crash has closed SH5 between Tirau and Rotorua. Image / Google

It comes as local roads are closed for maintenance and the affected highway is part of the detour.

Waka Kotahi said works would close State Highway 1 between Putaruru and Tirau in both directions from 7am on Monday this week for four weeks, subject to weather conditions.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said traffic would be detoured via SH28 (Whites Rd) and SH5 (Tapapa) during this period adding about five minutes to journey times.