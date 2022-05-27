The Rotorua Daily Post will defend its title as Regional Newspaper of the Year. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The Rotorua Daily Post is set to defend its title as the country's top regional newspaper at this year's prestigious Voyager Media Awards.

It is once again a finalist in the Regional Newspaper of the Year category after winning it last year.

Stories covered in the Rotorua Daily Post's submitted editions include coverage of key local issues such as using motels for MIQ and emergency housing and a court case involving the district and regional councils.

The editions included a deep dive into the rental and housing crisis the closure of the Kawerau mill and the appointment of seven deputy chief executives to the district council.

The Rotorua Daily Post joins a number of other NZME finalists including the NZ Herald which is once again a finalist for News Website of the Year and News App of the Year, the two biggest digital awards. As well as the NZ Herald and Weekend Herald which are finalists for best metropolitan and best weekend paper respectively.

NZME also has individuals nominated and Local Democracy Reporter at the Rotorua Daily Post Felix Desmarais is among them.

Desmarais is nominated for Regional Journalist of the Year and Best Reporting (Local Government).

His entries included coverage of a failed project to make money from human poo, the appointment of seven deputy chief executives to the Rotorua District Council, and news the government was investigating extra isolation facilities in Rotorua - a story he broke.

Bay of Plenty regional editor Scott Inglis said the nominations were a testament to the hard work put in by reporters across the region both as individuals and as a regional team.

He said Desmarais' nomination reflected the amazing work he had done in the local government round.

"The Rotorua Daily Post has a proud tradition of delivering relevant daily journalism and I am so proud of the team and the excellent work they do every day. Felix has demonstrated that he is holding those in power to account with his quality, insightful journalism and thoroughly deserves his nominations."

Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on August 20.