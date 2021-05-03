Vehicles tear up public space on Sala St Reserve in Rotorua

Tyre tracks left at the Sala St Reserve. Photo / David Beck

Drivers have taken their vehicles off-road and on to the Sala St Reserve, damaging a public space that is meant for all to enjoy.

A local resident who walks his dog in the reserve, and wished to remain anonymous, told the Rotorua Daily Post the grass there had been ripped up by vehicles on multiple occasions.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said this type of damage occurred occasionally in places where there were reserves with unrestricted access.

"It's always disappointing when people choose to do the wrong thing and choose to damage public spaces that are there for the whole community to enjoy," she said.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said "it's always disappointing" when public spaces are damaged. Photo / David Beck

"The Sala St Reserve is an open, natural space that is well used by many locals for various activities."

When asked if there were plans in place to prevent vehicles from entering the area, she said restricting these open areas using fencing or bollards would impact their natural state and access to the public.

"[It would] come at a significant cost to install and maintain, and then manage the grass around all these structures.

Vehicles have been ripping up council land on Sala St. Photo / David Beck

"Fortunately the damage has been restricted to the grass areas which should be repaired reasonably quickly."

What to do if you see vehicles damaging a reserve:

• Do not approach the vehicle.

• Take notes of the vehicle registration, make and colour.

• If you can do so safely, get pictures of the vehicle.

• Phone the police straight away.

• Report the damage and car details to the council on 07 348 4199.