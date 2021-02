FILE

A vehicle has crashed down a bank near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene on State Highway 30 Horohoro just before midday.

The vehicle was a "number of metres down a a bank," she said.

Three people were out of the vehicle with one still inside.

The crash scene is between Whirinaki Valley Rd and Nicholson Rd.

More to come.