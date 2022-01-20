Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Unvaccinated cops and firefighters stood down from frontline duties

4 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Omicron during her opening address to the Labour Away Caucus near New Plymouth. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Omicron during her opening address to the Labour Away Caucus near New Plymouth. Video / Mark Mitchell

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

A number of firefighters and police staff could be forced to take leave from their frontline duties due to Covid-19 vaccination mandates coming into play.

Staff remain tight-lipped and the exact number in the Bay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.