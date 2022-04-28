Some of New Zealand's leading violinists, flautists, pianists and singers are set to perform in Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Students from the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music are back to perform at the Midday Concert on May 6.

This promises to be a concert of wonderful variety with some of New Zealand's leading violinists, flutists, pianists and singers.

Senior lecturer in piano Katherine Austin says the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music is known for the quality of its performers and any opportunity that students have to tour and perform helps to sharpen their craft.

Waikato students receive top-class tutelage, with many of the lecturers being active nationally and internationally as soloists and with other leading musicians.

The students are sure to delight the audience because they offer a variety of repertoire and instrumental and vocal combinations.

The audience can expect piano, flute and violin solos from the conservatorium's top students. One such piece will be played by Honours pianist Julia Yoo, who will entertain the audience with a stunning Petrarch Sonnet 104 by Liszt, which is both heartfelt and virtuosic.

Two of the university's Hillary Scholars, Fergus Byett and Celia Griffiths, will play Beethoven's wonderful Sonata in A major for violin and piano. A second chamber group Julia Yoo and Gyuri Mun will play the fluid work Undine by Reinecke, for flute and piano.

Anyone is welcome to attend on Friday, May 6 at St Andrew's Church, Tītīraupenga St, from 12-1pm.

There will be a cash-only admission fee of $10 for adults and $2 for students. Please contact Tracey Lidington 0272409228 or tracey.lidington@gmail.com for further information.