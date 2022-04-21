Two people charged following Edgecumbe serious assault

Two victims were allegedly assaulted at an Edgecumbe bar on April 9. Photo / File

Two men have been charged after an alleged serious assault in Edgecumbe earlier this month.

Two victims were allegedly assaulted at an Edgecumbe bar on April 9, with one suffering serious facial injuries.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Edgecumbe, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

The two men have also been charged with burglary of an Edgecumbe address on April 5.

They will be appearing in Whakatāne District Court today.