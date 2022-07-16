104-year-old Hilda Simmons at home in Whangamatā. Photo / Talia Parker

Longevity runs in the family for Ella Wilson and Hilda Simmons.

The second cousins - who are both centenarians - reconnected after Wilson celebrated her 108th birthday in Rotorua last month.

Meanwhile, 104-year-old Whangamatā resident Simmons is set to turn 105 on November 15. She was born in Morrinsville in 1917.

Simmons believed she and Wilson were the only two family members of their generation who are still alive.

She was reading the 'Top 10 stories this week' section in the New Zealand Herald a few weeks back when she spotted her second cousin's name.

Ella Wilson pictured in December last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Daily Post had published a story about Wilson's 108th birthday high tea.

"I just didn't know if she was still alive. But I saw a little line in the Herald. My daughter-in-law got onto the phone and found she was in Rotorua," Simmons said.

The last time she saw Wilson was at her 100th birthday celebration eight years ago, she said.

Now tentative plans are in place for the pair to meet up in Rotorua.

"I certainly would like to visit her, and my son would be very pleased to take me."

Simmons said she lived a healthy life and had never been hit by any serious illness.

She had "no idea" why she had lived for so long but suspected genetics had played a part. Her mother Ada Green lived until she was 101, and her grandmother Mary Eleanor Delaney passed away just two weeks before her 100th birthday.

"It's just happened - I don't know why. Somehow I have just battled on."

She was "a little bit deaf" and had some trouble walking - but aside from that had a "terrific memory" and still read daily.

Simmons said while she looked back on much of her life fondly, there had been heartbreaking times. Her husband Vivian died suddenly at the age of 50, she lost a sister in the Mt Erebus crash and her daughter Jenny died in 2019.

"As far as living long, I have enjoyed it. But what I enjoy so much now is my grandchildren and great-grandchildren - and seeing them ploughing ahead and growing up. I'd like to stay as long as I can for that."

Hilda with her great-grandson George Simmons. Photo / Supplied

She had been living with her son John Simmons, 76, and daughter-in-law Marie Simmons, 68, for the past five years.

Marie Simmons said she contacted staff at Bupa The Gardens Care Home - where Wilson resides - after Hilda Simmons saw her name in the paper.

The two women ended up chatting excitedly for half an hour "like a couple of kids".

Topics like mobility, hearing and not being able to get out and about as much were frequently popping up, she said.

A photograph of Hilda Simmons enjoying a book in bed. Photo / Supplied

Marie Simmons hoped the pair could reunite soon, saying her mother-in-law's health was up and down but she could "rally for a good cause".

She said Simmons had a "strong personality" and her brain was "absolutely crisp".

Her grandson Gerrard Simmons said it was "really special" his nana reconnected with Wilson as a "really sad" part of living past 100 meant seeing family and friends die.

He said his nana was "really healthy", did not drink much and never ate more than she needed.

"As a child staying at their house - I can just remember the smell of vegetable soup. But I think a lot of it is what's in your DNA."