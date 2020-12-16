Tūrangi luxury lodge River Birches looks for opportunities to adapt

Jason Bleibtreu with a trout. Photo / Supplied

During the summer months the Taupō district has traditionally welcomed a number of high-spend international travellers. These visitors are attracted to the natural beauty of the region, seeking out experiences that are luxurious and unique. For the last 15 years, five-star luxury lodge River Birches has been serving this high-end market with their boutique accommodation.

Located on the banks of the Tongariro River in Tūrangi and the closest luxury lodge to the popular Tongariro Crossing, the lodge's guest rooms and self-contained cottage would usually be bustling at this time of year. One of River Birches' popular offerings is a private guided walk over the Tongariro Crossing. They also provide guided fly-fishing experiences.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic border closures, this has been a very different year for owners Jason and Rebeca Bleibtreu.

"The majority of our guests come from the USA and the UK," says Jason. "As soon as the borders closed we lost 98 per cent of our bookings overnight. Once the national lockdown lifted and New Zealanders were able to travel we received more bookings. But it's not anything like the numbers we would normally be welcoming to the lodge."

Jason realised he needed to review his business approach and look for opportunities to adapt to the new conditions.

River Birches Lodge in Tūrangi. Photo / Supplied

"Initially we looked at pivoting our business to attract new customers. However, we decided it was better to focus on optimising our current offering. At this stage we're confident New Zealand will bounce back strongly once the border opens," he says.

With the support of Rick Keehan and Mike Bowie from Enterprise Great Lake Taupō, Jason began applying for training vouchers from the Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN).

From left: Robert, Rebeca and Jason Bleibtreu. Photo / Supplied

"Rick and Mike have helped us access over $9000 in funding, which has been incredibly helpful. We used this funding to gain advice from an accountant about applying for and managing government support payments. We also received training from a digital marketing company and a social media expert. The RPBN funding came through quickly, so we've already been able to implement several changes" says Jason.

Rather than discounting prices, River Birches include value-added options in their

marketing, such as room upgrades or a discount on dinner for a two-night stay.

"Most of our guests value their time more than a bargain. They don't want to spend their holiday looking for the right hiking guide or the best restaurant. We work with local operators to find quality experiences for our guests that are unique to this area," says Jason.

After over 15 years living in Asia and Central America as journalists, Rebeca and Jason have greatly enjoyed moving to Tūrangi.

"It's so peaceful and quiet here, compared to the pace of life in Asia and Central America. We love to fish and hike, there are so many options within an hour's drive. It's also really nice to hear the 'Oh wow!' when guests arrive — it reminds us that we live in a beautiful place" says Jason.