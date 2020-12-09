'Don't become a victim' - Taupō police tactical crime unit

Members of the Taupo Tactical Crime Unit. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

If someone from the Taupō Tactical Crime Unit gets in touch, it generally means only one thing - you've been a victim of a crime.

Specifically, 'volume crime', which is typically crime against property.

That means burglaries, thefts, car break-ins and stolen cars. This type of crime often occurs overnight and when it does, it's the Taupo Tactical Crime Unit that will pick it up.

Detective Sergeant Paul Meharry leads the unit, a group of detectives, constables and forensic experts who investigate volume crime.

He says every report that comes into the unit, whether via online form, the 105 number or some other notification, is looked at and assessed.

It's really important, Paul says, that members of the community feel they can report offences to police knowing it will actioned. Every little bit of information helps police build up a picture that can ultimately lead to a successful outcome.

He says the process the unit typically follows is that every day they assess crime reports that have come from overnight and the previous day. Victims are contacted and talked to, a scene of crime officer will collect any forensic evidence and officers will investigate other evidence available.

Where the identity of the offender can be established, that person will be interviewed by a member of the team and held to account or if appropriate referred to alternative outcomes to reduce re-offending and prevent further victimisations. In addition, wherever possible the unit will recover the stolen property and return it to its rightful owner, Paul says.

"People don't always realise that there's quite a bit of background work that goes into each investigation. Our team will chase up closed circuit TV footage, witnesses and statements from victims."

The best chance the team has of a successful investigation is when the offence is reported immediately to police. This allows police to group offences and one investigation may help to solve other reported crimes in the area.

Paul says crime prevention is also something the Taupō Tactical Crime Unit work on and is at the heart of their decision making.

"We talk to stores and motels. We have good links with Neighbourhood Support and community patrols. When areas in town are targeted, we go out and let the Neighbourhood Support and patrollers know, and identify where the high risk offenders are."

Paul says most volume crime occurs at homes and residential addresses and police try to attend every burglary or unlawful taking (stolen car) in person.

A lot of volume crime is committed by youth offenders and while possible police hold them to account, they will also look for other outcomes to try to stop the offender from entering the justice system.

"We also deal with a number of out of town opportunist offenders who are responsible for a chunk of the volume crime.

"We get a lot of through traffic in Taupō and a lot of our shoplifters, thefts from cars, burglaries, have offenders linked back to other districts," Paul says. "It's because we are at a pivotal point where all those state highways meet."

Paul says most people can avoid becoming victims by taking simple steps to remove the opportunity for offenders. For instance, leaving your iPhone charging cord plugged in in your car might motivate an offender to break in to search for the phone itself. Or leaving your bikes on the back of your vehicle with only a thin lock through them is also too tempting to pass up. Most offenders carry a multi-tool or bolt cutters and it's easy work to cut the wire.

Motocross bikes left out overnight on trailers or the backs of utes are also popular targets.

People on holiday in the Taupō district often drop their guard and leave property unsecured or do things they wouldn't normally do in their home town.

"Don't make it easy," Paul says. "Expect that people are walking along looking through your car windows."

He says despite the perception that volume crime often goes unsolved, with the right information the Tactical Crime Unit is often able to find the offender responsible.

"We're not always vocal about celebrating our successes," says Paul. "We catch some really good crooks and recover large quantities of property, a lot of it personal and sentimental property too which is incredibly satisfying to the team."

Crime Prevention Tips

The key advice is to remove opportunity for offenders

Secure your property. Lock your house and car. Don't leave items including push bikes, dirt bikes, scooters, lying around or easily removed from vehicles.

Don't ask for parcels to be delivered to your front door. Get them delivered to your workplace, or make them parcel collect from the depot.

Think about what can be seen in your house from the street. Having your Christmas tree with presents underneath clearly visible is not a good idea.

Park your car off the street if possible. Remove all valuables.

Record serial numbers of valuable items.

If you notice a crime

If it's happening now, or it looks suspicious or out of place, call 111 immediately.

If it's already happened, call 105. The call taker will give you instructions on what to do to avoid inadvertently destroying any forensic evidence.