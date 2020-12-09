Taupō retailers say Christmas roadworks another blow in tough year

The eastern entrance of Horomatangi St is currently shut while a roundabout is constructed at the intersection with Ruapehu St. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Horomatangi St retailers say they're frustrated that roadworks are blocking off one end of the street, right as the peak Christmas shopping season is on.

The works to install a roundabout at the intersection of Horomatangi St and Ruapehu St in the Taupō town centre began on November 25 and are continuing this week, with contractors working day and night to complete them as soon as possible.

But despite those efforts, the roadworks are having a marked effect at the eastern end of the street, with empty car parks and decreased foot traffic in the area. The western half of the street is largely unaffected.

Retailer Michael Adams of Designer Direct, which sells perfume and sunglasses, says his business takings are down on where they should be for this time of year and the hit comes on top of a year in which retailers are already struggling with the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Adams says his business tends to rely on impulse buyers, so foot traffic is important. Blocking access to one end of the street had meant pedestrians were not walking right to the eastern end because they were put off by the road works.

"It's terrible."

Empty parking spaces on Horomatangi St last Friday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Nigel Hart, owner of Shoe Clinic, agreed the roadworks were bad timing but said the timing constraints meant the work had to be done now and retailers "just had to get on with it".

He said for people wanting to access the street and park near where they were shopping, the Tongariro St end was open for vehicle entry.

"There's still heaps of parking, it's just one way in and one way out."

Alexi Kapetaneas is the owner of Kefi, the cafe directly outside the roadworks. He estimated business was currently down $1000 a day but said when the work was completed, having a roundabout at the end of Horomatangi St would improve access.

While foot traffic had reduced, Alexi said he was grateful for the "awesome locals" who were continuing to support the cafe throughout the works.

Julie McLeod, general manager of Towncentre Taupō, says the organisation is aware some retailers in Horomatangi St are unhappy with the timing of the roadworks but overall, most were excited they were going to have a roundabout to improve access and that some time and attention were being given to their street.

The Taupō District Council pedestrian counter shows pedestrian numbers in Horomatangi St last week were slightly above average for the first three days of the week and slightly below for the following four days, with a marked drop on Sunday, December 7. But on Monday and Tuesday this week, the pedestrian count was only 60 per cent of the average.

To try to boost the street's fortunes, Towncentre Taupō and More FM are running a promotion for the street to attract more traffic to it and Julie says Towncentre Taupō is also hoping locals will head down to Horomatangi St for their shopping and to support the retailers there.

The Horomatangi St entrance off Ruapehu St is expected to be closed until next Tuesday, with work expected to continue until December 23.