Truck and trailer flip at busy Rotorua Te Ngae Rd intersection

A truck and trailer flipped at the Te Ngae Rd - Tarawera Rd intersection.

A truck and trailer flipped at the Te Ngae Rd - Tarawera Rd intersection.

A truck and trailer loaded with a digger has flipped at a busy Rotorua Eastside intersection, causing a traffic snarl-up.

The incident happened just before 10am Monday after the trailer flipped at the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Tarawera Rd.

Scene of the incident on Te Ngae Rd this morning. Photo / Supplied

Police and the fire brigade were called to the scene.

The give way lane connecting Tarawera Rd to Te Ngae Rd was blocked by the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries and those inside the truck got out safely.

Scene of the incident on Te Ngae Rd this morning. Photo / Supplied

There was a potential leakage from the vehicle, she said.

Traffic management has been notified as well as a towing company and diversions were put in place.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said traffic was down to a "crawl".