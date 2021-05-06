Trees removed from Fenton St

The council and Rydges Hotel are removing two eucalyptus trees from Fenton St.

Rotorua locals will notice a marked change to the landscape on Fenton St after the removal of two large eucalyptus trees outside Rydges Hotel this week.

The Rotorua Lakes Council said in a Facebook post the trees needed to be removed "due to the increased incidences of large branches falling on the path below."

"The removal of the trees is a pre-emptive measure to keep pedestrians and motorists safe."

The work was expected to take place between Monday and Friday this week during business hours.

The area outside the hotel including the footpath would be closed allowing a crane to be used to fell the trees.

Traffic management would be on-site and the road would be down to one lane while the work was being done.

The council also said the cost of the removal was being shared between the Rydges Hotel and the council.

Some of the wood would be going to a local school and the rest would be managed through the contractors that Rydges had organised to carry out the job.