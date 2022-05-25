The bilingual sign was unveiled at Whangamarino School. Photo / Supplied

One of the first bilingual kura/school traffic signs produced since a new land transport rule was passed has been unveiled in Rotorua.

The sign was unveiled at Whangamarino School at Okere Falls on State Highway 33 by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Te Matawai Board co-chair Reikura Kahi yesterday.

Wood said Te Matawai had partnered with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to deliver this mahi.

"The crown vision of revitalising te reo Maori by enabling it to be seen, spoken and heard wherever possible and the Te Matawai vision of having the Maori language restored as a nurturing first language are closely aligned," he said.

Kahi said she and fellow partnership röpù member Matai Smith had maintained their focus on ensuring iwi Maori views were heard and acted on so that iwi and Maori identity was enhanced at the local level.

"I'd like to make a special acknowledgment to how appropriate it was to celebrate this event in Rotorua, after the significant and sustained efforts of Te Tatau o Te Arawa and their Rotorua Reorua - Bilingual city movement."

The design of the kura/school signs was released for public consultation late last year.

As a result, the change to the land transport rule came into force on April 5 this year enabling bilingual school traffic signs. The signs will replace English-only signs and would be put in the ground as new safety work was carried out at schools, or as old signs needed to be replaced.

Wood said the rule change would help with more consistent and safe use across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"With more than 2500 schools in New Zealand, this represents a significant opportunity to contribute to recognising te reo Maori as one of the official languages of Aotearoa New Zealand and to increase New Zealanders' exposure to te reo Maori through traffic signs."