Traffic jammed on Te Ngae Rd/SH30

A reader photo shows traffic built up on Te Ngae Rd at Lynmore. Photo / Supplied

There are reports of significant traffic delays on Te Ngae Rd/State Highway 30 heading into Rotorua.

One motorist reported only moving 100 metres in an hour. A reader photo shows a stream of traffic heading through roadworks near Lynmore School.

A police media spokeswoman said a member of the public reported delays on the stretch of road to police about 2pm.

Police did not know of any crashes in the area that may be influencing the delay.

Google live traffic data shows traffic is moving slowly between McDonald's Te Ngae and Puarenga Park through Owhata and Lynmore.

Google's estimated journey time on that 5.8km stretch was 35 minutes.

A screenshot of Google Maps live traffic data at 3.15pm.

There are roadworks on the highway but it is not yet known if the delay is linked.

The Rotorua Daily Post has sought information from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Rotorua Lakes Council.