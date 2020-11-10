Traffic delays expected on Rotorua's Te Ngae Rd again from tomorrow

Traffic on Te Ngae Rd is expected to be delayed again tomorrow. Photo / Andrew Warner

Traffic delays on Te Ngae Rd are expected to return tomorrow and eastside motorists are being warned to prepare.

Commuters have been enjoying almost normal traffic flows since Friday last week but the NZ Transport Agency is warning the delays will return tomorrow until December 4.

Commuters complained about "disgusting" delays from Tuesday to Thursday last week that saw some drivers stuck in gridlocks for nearly an hour during the morning rush hour.

The sudden congestion was caused as a result of a slip lane on Te Ngae Rd to Sala St being closed as part of the roadworks.

NZ Transport Agency acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton was reported last week as saying the slip lane was able to open up on Friday last week as part of the works and it would remained open over the weekend but was to be closed again on Monday.

However, given the rain on Monday and Tuesday mornings this week, it wasn't reopened. That will now happen tomorrow.

Workers will continue revised phasing of the traffic lights at the intersection to help with traffic flow.