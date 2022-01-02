Voyager 2021 media awards
Advertisement

Tony Hadlow opens up about parents' deaths in message to Rotorua holiday drivers

8 minutes to read
Tony Hadlow visits a memorial at the Tree Trust for his parents, Gerry and Sheila Hadlow, who were killed in a crash in 2006. Photo / NZME

Kelly Makiha
Kelly Makiha

Tony Hadlow remembers the day 15 years ago his parents were killed in a road smash. It was a day that changed his life forever, and he hopes reading this story may help change yours.

