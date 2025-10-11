Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2025: Rotorua Canopy Tours makes history

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2025

Rotorua Canopy Tours has made history at this year’s Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

The world-renowned eco-tourism operator was believed to be the first company in the event’s 34-year history to win the Supreme Award twice.

The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards were presented at a gala event at

