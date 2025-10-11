A 24-strong team of judges shortlisted leading entries. Each finalist was in the running for the Supreme Award.
Rotorua Canopy Tours first won the top accolade nine years ago.
Now under new ownership, they have done it again, winning the Manaakitanga Tourism and Hospitality, and Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change categories on the way.
Rotorua Business Chamber president Paul Ingram said Canopy Tours continued to set the benchmark for business excellence, with a combination of vision, innovation and long-term contribution to Rotorua’s economy and environment.
He said the business had remained innovative and customer-focused since it first launched its zipline experience 13 years ago, gaining international and local attention for its professionalism and environmental commitment.
Ingram said the company’s focus on safety, leadership, staff development and community engagement created an experience that went “far beyond the tree canopy”.
He said Canopy Tours was a world-class operator whose work had supported the regeneration of native forest and birdlife for future generations.
“We are proud to recognise the whole team’s efforts with the Supreme Award this year,” Ingram said.
Rotorua Lakes Council – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA: Bioeconomy Science Institute | Scion Group
Tompkins Wake – SUPREME AWARD: Rotorua Canopy Tours
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.