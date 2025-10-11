He said the business operated on consistency, showing up day after day. Being able to share the night with almost the entire team made it even more special.
Button said highlights over the past year included Canopy Tours being named the number one tourism activity in New Zealand, the South Pacific and the world for the fifth consecutive year, and progress in its soil carbon and biodiversity research.
The company’s focus now was refining the visitor experience while continuing its environmental mahi.
He said forward bookings for summer were strong, particularly from international markets, and the team was optimistic for the season ahead.
Rotorua Business Chamber president Paul Ingram said Canopy Tours continued to set the benchmark for business excellence, with a combination of vision, innovation and long-term contribution to Rotorua’s economy and environment.
Ingram described their focus as “unwavering”.
He said the business had remained innovative and customer-focused since it first launched its zipline experience 13 years ago, gaining international and local attention for its professionalism and environmental commitment.
Ingram said the company’s focus on safety, leadership, staff development and community engagement created an experience that went “far beyond the tree canopy”.
He said Canopy Tours was a world-class operator whose work had supported the regeneration of native forest and birdlife for future generations.
“We are proud to recognise the whole team’s efforts with the Supreme Award this year,” Ingram said.
Montana Food and Events – NOT FOR PROFIT & SOCIAL ENTERPRISE: Taiohi Tūrama – Rotorua Centre for Youth
Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology – EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER: Renee Tapsell, Aotearoa Dive
Red Stag Timber – BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR: Jeremy Wells, Kilwell Group
Rotorua Lakes Council – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA: Bioeconomy Science Institute | Scion Group
Tompkins Wake – SUPREME AWARD: Rotorua Canopy Tours
