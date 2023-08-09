Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards last year. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

Finalists for the 2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards have been revealed.

A total of 62 finalists have been chosen from more than 100 entries for this year’s awards, which celebrate the accomplishments and resilience of the city’s business community.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the number and calibre of entries.

“We thought last year’s entries were awesome at 85 but this year our entrants have blown us away with a staggering 111 entries.

“Our judges have had the unenviable task of cutting this number back to a manageable number of 62 finalists. There is strong competition in every category and becoming a finalist is a significant achievement.”

Heard congratulated the 62 businesses that had made itto the finals.

“We look forward to a great night of celebrating Rotorua’s successes in November.”

The 2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards gala evening is scheduled for November 4. Tickets are now on sale.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / Andrew Warner





2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards finalists

KING ST. - CREATIVE ARTS & DESIGN

AMJAZZ Dance

Fineline Design Agency

Lakes Performing Arts Centre

The Refinery

SCION – INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

SetSeed

IndigiShare

SI Lodec

ROTORUA NZ - MANAAKITANGA TOURISM & HOSPITALITY

Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua

Pullman Rotorua

Novotel and Ibis Rotorua

MDA Experiences

Sudima Lake Rotorua

All Season Holiday Park Rotorua

Burger Fuel Fairy Springs Rotorua

DELOITTE - RETAIL

Four Square Ngongotaha

Kānuka Florist

MonsFlavours

Mountain Jade

Smiths Sports Shoes

Sukh Beauty Clinic

PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS - PRIMARY MANUFACTURING & BUILDING

Exeter Homes

Te Arawa Fisheries

Xcel Builders

Mills Tui

Hayes International

TE ARAWA LAKES TRUST - PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Animal Health Services

Proactive Pest Solutions

Ktrain Services - Te Whare Whakahaumanu

Chemwash

The Glass Guys Designally

TIMBERLANDS LIMITED - WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

Redwoods Treewalk

Te Arawa Fisheries

Secret Spot Hot Tubs

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

SI Lodec NZ Limited

Motion Entertainment Limited

Hayes International

Four Square Ngongotaha

Burger Fuel Fairy Springs

Chemwash Rotorua

BNZ - BILINGUAL BUSINESS

Ōku New Zealand

Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust

Te Arawa Fisheries

Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology

Xcel Builders Limited

OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS - NOT FOR PROFIT & SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

Brown Owl Organics

Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust

Pat Te Taniwha Charitable Trust

REDWOODS TREEWALK - KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE

Aotearoa Dive Ltd

Mourea Coffee Company

Novotel Rotorua Lakeside and Ibis Rotorua

Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua

Te Arawa Fisheries Ltd

CHEAL CONSULTANTS - EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER

Ashleigh Nairn

Awatere Douglas

Matt Browning

Rhiannon Mitchell

NZME - PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Aotearoa Dive

Four Square Ngongotahā

The Pet Vet Rotorua

Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua