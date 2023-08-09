Finalists for the 2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards have been revealed.
A total of 62 finalists have been chosen from more than 100 entries for this year’s awards, which celebrate the accomplishments and resilience of the city’s business community.
Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the number and calibre of entries.
“We thought last year’s entries were awesome at 85 but this year our entrants have blown us away with a staggering 111 entries.
“Our judges have had the unenviable task of cutting this number back to a manageable number of 62 finalists. There is strong competition in every category and becoming a finalist is a significant achievement.”
Heard congratulated the 62 businesses that had made itto the finals.
“We look forward to a great night of celebrating Rotorua’s successes in November.”
The 2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards gala evening is scheduled for November 4. Tickets are now on sale.
2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards finalists
KING ST. - CREATIVE ARTS & DESIGN
AMJAZZ Dance
Fineline Design Agency
Lakes Performing Arts Centre
The Refinery
SCION – INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY
SetSeed
IndigiShare
SI Lodec
ROTORUA NZ - MANAAKITANGA TOURISM & HOSPITALITY
Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua
Pullman Rotorua
Novotel and Ibis Rotorua
MDA Experiences
Sudima Lake Rotorua
All Season Holiday Park Rotorua
Burger Fuel Fairy Springs Rotorua
DELOITTE - RETAIL
Four Square Ngongotaha
Kānuka Florist
MonsFlavours
Mountain Jade
Smiths Sports Shoes
Sukh Beauty Clinic
PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS - PRIMARY MANUFACTURING & BUILDING
Exeter Homes
Te Arawa Fisheries
Xcel Builders
Mills Tui
Hayes International
TE ARAWA LAKES TRUST - PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Animal Health Services
Proactive Pest Solutions
Ktrain Services - Te Whare Whakahaumanu
Chemwash
The Glass Guys Designally
TIMBERLANDS LIMITED - WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELL-BEING
Redwoods Treewalk
Te Arawa Fisheries
Secret Spot Hot Tubs
MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
SI Lodec NZ Limited
Motion Entertainment Limited
Hayes International
Four Square Ngongotaha
Burger Fuel Fairy Springs
Chemwash Rotorua
BNZ - BILINGUAL BUSINESS
Ōku New Zealand
Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust
Te Arawa Fisheries
Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology
Xcel Builders Limited
OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS - NOT FOR PROFIT & SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
Brown Owl Organics
Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau
Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust
Pat Te Taniwha Charitable Trust
REDWOODS TREEWALK - KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE
Aotearoa Dive Ltd
Mourea Coffee Company
Novotel Rotorua Lakeside and Ibis Rotorua
Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua
Te Arawa Fisheries Ltd
CHEAL CONSULTANTS - EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER
Ashleigh Nairn
Awatere Douglas
Matt Browning
Rhiannon Mitchell
NZME - PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Aotearoa Dive
Four Square Ngongotahā
The Pet Vet Rotorua
Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua