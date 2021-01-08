Tokoroa man in serious condition in hospital after stranger assaults him

Police are calling for any information which might help them find the offender. Photo / File

A Tokoroa man is in hospital in a serious condition after being randomly assaulted by a stranger in his driveway.

Around 5am, the male victim was getting into his car on his driveway on Grace Crescent when a man approached him from behind and seriously assaulted him.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The offender is unknown to the victim and police are working to determine the offender's identity.

Further reassurance patrols are being conducted in the area following the assault, and police have asked locals to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Police are calling for any information which may help the investigation, and asking the public to contact them on 105.