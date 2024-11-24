A proposal to end an “invaluable” timber machining apprenticeship programme in Rotorua has left its tutor of 17 years worried for his students.
The proposal at the Bay of Plenty tertiary institution Toi Ohomai – if confirmed – would have up to 20 jobs lost and the end of “highly valued courses”, its union said.
A Te Hautū Kahurangi Tertiary Education Union statement on November 13 said courses at risk were across campuses in Taupō, Tokoroa, Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatāne. They included forestry, timber machining, hairdressing, makeup and skincare, and social work.
The union slammed the proposed cuts and said it might result in the closure of the Waipā campus in Rotorua – a dedicated training facility that operates a working wood manufacturing plant.
The proposal was in the consultation phase and “no decisions have been made”.
‘We won’t have quality timber machinists’
Waipā campus senior academic staff member in forestry and wood manufacturing Kerry Parker told the Rotorua Daily Post his role would be disestablished under the proposal and the New Zealand Certificate in Timber Machining (Level 4) apprenticeship programme would be discontinued.
The tutor of 17 and a half years found out on October 24 and reacted “very negatively”.
“If we are to continue manufacturing in New Zealand, having trained staff is crucial.”
‘Working towards financial sustainability’
In a joint statement, Toi Ohomai tumu whenua (executive directors) Kieran Hewitson and Huia Haeata said as the Government worked towards disestablishing Te Pūkenga and forming a new vocational education structure, expectations were for institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) to become “financially viable”.
It said the Government had called for fiscal restraint across all sectors as the economy experienced high inflation.
“International enrolments have not recovered to pre-Covid levels and over the past two years, domestic enrolments have fallen.”
It said revenue restraints meant the vocational education and training sector had been experiencing financial challenges for “some time”.
“It is essential that institutions are both financially sustainable and can support the needs of their region, whether they are stand-alone, autonomous entities or part of a broader network or federation.
“Toi Ohomai, alongside many others, are working towards financial sustainability.”
The statement said Toi Ohomai was consulting with kaimahi (staff) on multiple change proposals as it worked towards this goal.
“No decisions have been made.”
It said some affected kaimahi received personal letters regarding the proposals. Those who could be significantly affected had individual hui.
“Given the economic environment we find ourselves in, difficult choices will need to be made for the sector and for individual ITPs including reducing property footprints, decreasing programmes and, as a result, reductions in staff numbers.”
It said Toi Ohomai was committed to supporting kaimahi as it worked through the process and was focused on their wellbeing.
“It is important to note that this is a consultation and we genuinely want to gather and understand feedback from our people before making any decisions and engaging wider with stakeholders and our communities.
“Despite constant change within the tertiary education sector, Toi Ohomai remains committed to delivering high-quality education and training to its ākonga [students].”
Consultation on most of the proposals closes on November 28. Decisions are expected to be made about mid-December.
Toi Ohomai was asked how many staff were at risk of losing their jobs, how many students would be affected, the number of courses at risk, and if the Waipā campus was at risk of closure.
Minister Simmonds responds
Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills Penny Simmonds said she was not privy to information regarding the operational decisions that Toi Ohomai or any other polytechnic might contemplate.
Simmonds said it was important for Toi Ohomai and all polytechnics “to be taking appropriate actions to ensure their overall viability”.
Simmonds said the Government had requested the Tertiary Education Commission work with Te Pūkenga to assist all polytechnics to review their operations – “an exercise that should have happened four years ago when Te Pūkenga was set up to ensure the viability of the polytechnic sector”.
“I recognise that the months ahead will be a challenging time. There will be some difficult decisions that need to be made to address the issues that are impacting the sustainability of our vocational education and training system.
“I want to acknowledge the many staff in both industry training organisations and polytechnics who have endured uncertainty for many years and thank them for their ongoing commitment to our vocational education and training sector.”
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.