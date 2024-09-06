It announced in July it would bring the services, assets and staff of InfraCore back in-house.

It has a year to develop a water services delivery plan and its preferred option was to keep services in-house, which was seen as being the least disruptive option.

It would need to separate water activities and revenue from other activities, however.

Chief executive Andrew Moraes said: “We believe that is the sustainable and right decision for our community.”

Conversations with other Bay of Plenty councils were ongoing, with one option being to create a water organisation owned by multiple councils or one owned a mixed council/consumer trust.

The council’s discussion would help to inform its position in those conversations, he said.

Councillors would get to have a “close review” as the water delivery plan was developed.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes. Photo / Andrew Warner

Māori ward councillor Lani Kereopa did not rule out working with other councils.

While a joint-council approach would potentially be further removed from mana whenua, Kereopa said she did not believe the status quo worked either.

Mayor Tania Tapsell supported retaining in-house delivery, given Rotorua’s “good position”.

“Audit NZ have signalled Rotorua’s financial plan is prudent.”

The council forecasted staying below its internal limit of 250% debt-to-revenue ratio, or the Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) limit of 280% debt-to-revenue ratio.

The consumer trust option was seen as the most financially independent. Councillor Don Paterson worried about its affordability for customers, however.

He also wanted to consider a more collaborative approach.

Māori ward councillor Rawiri Waru said it was “step one” and understood it did not “cut off opportunity” for collaboration.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.