Rotorua Lakes Council has a year to develop a water services delivery plan. Photo / Laura Smith
The council recognised for having the country’s best-tasting tap water is at “step one” of how it will respond to looming Three Waters rules.
The Government enacted the Local Government (Water Services Preliminary Arrangements) Act this week, which required councils to provide transparent information on their water services and set out proposals to achieve financially sustainable services that met standards.
The Local Government Water Services (Transitional Provisions) Bill, expected to be introduced in December, will make structural and financing tools available for councils to use.
Māori ward councillor Rawiri Waru said it was “step one” and understood it did not “cut off opportunity” for collaboration.
