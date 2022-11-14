Emergency services respond to two critical injury crashes, and another serious injury crash. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to three serious crashes in the central North Island.

State Highway 1 at Lychfield is blocked following a serious crash near the intersection with Pine Rd, police said in a statement.

One vehicle had rolled and at least one patient had critical injuries. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Another crash, on Domain Rd in Putaruru, resulted in one person seriously injured and again, motorists were asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond.

The third incident had taken place on State Highway 41 at Tokaanu, Taupō.

A motorcyclist had been critically injured and the road would be blocked while emergency services respond.

