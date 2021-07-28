Three Rotorua tourism operators win gold at 100% Pure New Zealand Award

Rotorua Canopy Tours' Paul Button, Mountain Bike Rotorua's Takurua Mutu and Kaitiaki Adventures' Jason Wright. Photo / supplied

Three Rotorua tourism operators have won gold at the Qualmark 100 Per Cent Pure New Zealand Experience Awards held in Christchurch last night.

Kaitiaki Adventures, MDA Experiences and Rotorua Canopy Tours were among 12 businesses that won the award.

A media statement from Qualmark said the awards celebrated some of the many outstanding tourism operators in New Zealand and were particularly meaningful given the challenges faced by the tourism industry.

A media statement from Rotorua Canopy Tours said the awards were an opportunity for operators to demonstrate their perseverance and dedication to looking after their enterprise, communities, people and their environment.

General manager of Canopy Tours Paul Button said the win was "a tremendous achievement amongst very tough competition".

"It's full credit to our team. Since Covid-19 hit, we have done whatever we can to survive as a team and a business," he said.

"For Rotorua to have four finalists and three winners, it shows you what a remarkable destination we have."

Paul Button said it was important to thank all New Zealanders for their support over the last 16 months.

"Without that support, none of us would have made it."

The evening was hosted by Paul Yeo from Tourism New Zealand. The ceremony was attended by many dignitaries and tourism leaders including Rene de Monchy (chief executive of Tourism New Zealand), National's Tourism spokesman Todd McClay and the Ambassador for Tourism New Zealand Richie McCaw.

Rotorua Winner Profiles

Kaitiaki Adventures, Rotorua

• Kaitiaki Adventures is a globally recognised adventure tourism company specialising in

white-water rafting and sledging experiences on the Okere section of the historic

Kaituna river

• COVID-19 cemented their goals and priorities to create sustainable tourism, a resilient

organisation, Māori prosperity and environmental wellbeing, and enabling their

operation to thrive into the future.

• Projects included the Rangatahi Tourism Training Program, and Project Whakahaumanu,

Kaitiaki Adventures-led restoration and community projects

MDA Experiences, Rotorua

• MDA Experiences is luxury and premium tour guiding company, offering amazing

excursions including mountain biking, rafting, rock climbing and more.

• MDA Experiences have delivered a number of community and environmental projects

including 'Share the Ride with Whanau' where 10 disadvantaged families were given the

opportunity to learn to ride a bike in the Whakarewarewa Forest, and 'Share the Ride in

Schools' where each year, a local Rotorua school is chosen to take the whole school on a

mountain bike tour free of charge.

Rotorua Canopy Tours, Rotorua

• Rotorua Canopy Tours put regenerative tourism at the heart of their business. They lead

a restoration project on 250 hectares of native forest that predates human existence.

From 100% pest saturation in 2012, the possum count is now down to 8% and rats as

low at 9% at times.

• They also focus on providing an exceptional visitor experience, it is their why and driver

for every visitor who visits Rotorua Canopy Tours.

• Since COVID-19, as well as creating a new tour option aimed at low decile schools, they

asked New Zealanders what family options they wanted - the replies were so deep and

emotional, and they were able to offer 15 flexible family options. The public is still

supportive and families went from 24%, to 40% of total business.

