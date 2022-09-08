The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Three futsal teams from Rotorua competed in the 2022 Zespri AIMS Games, excited to face new competition after two years of the Games' cancellation.

The teams of 11 to 13-year-olds from John Paul College and Rotorua Intermediate battled against 33 other boys' teams of intermediate schools from around the country.

Meanwhile, the students from Mokoia Intermediate competed in a pool of 16 girls' teams.

John Paul College's intermediate futsal team enjoy the game's fast pace. Photo / Maryana Garcia

John Paul College futsal team coach Mark Chapman said his team of Year 7 and 8 students had been giving up lunchtimes to train.

"They were raring to go," Chapman said.

Chapman said the main aim was to get better and to have fun.

John Paul College student Cody Shilton said he enjoyed the fast pace of futsal because it involved "lots of running".

"And you can play [futsal] all year round," Shilton's teammate, Seb Navarro said.

Rotorua's futsal teams didn't progress to the competition finals held on Wednesday.

Three Rotorua intermediate school futsal teams competed in the Zespri AIMS Games. Photo / Maryana Garcia

But Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry said competitions like the Zespri AIMS Games were opportunities for students to grow in their wider understanding of sport and life.

"Sporting challenges are no different from life challenges," de Thierry said.

"At AIMS young people can get a broader context. They can see people their age facing the same challenges.

"Then they learn the value of working together to overcome them."

De Thierry said the Rotorua Intermediate futsal team had been meeting at school at 7am for practice, three mornings a week.

Rotorua Intermediate's futsal team with their coach Dave Parry. Photo / Supplied

Their coach, Dave Parry, who also teaches at Rotorua Intermediate, lives in Tauranga and had to drive out each morning for the training as well.

"Dave's commitment to the players is good coaching, good modelling and generates great enthusiasm in the team," de Thierry said.

Parry said the team had enjoyed playing against players they'd never met before.

"It's a national tournament and they were up against the best in the country."

Parry said the team learned a lot from their opponents and he was proud of their behaviour.

"Their behaviour has been impressive. They were proud to represent the school."

The Mokoia Intermediate futsal team run drills before their first game. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Mokoia Intermediate futsal coach Aaron Lye said the AIMS Games gave his team challenges to navigate and the chance to play against a range of talent.

"They learnt that teamwork can make the game easier and they got to try some new skills after watching other teams.

"They also learnt belief in themselves."